https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329057Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a paneled ceiling with painted decoration by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329057View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2484 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1416 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3634 x 2573 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a paneled ceiling with painted decoration by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore