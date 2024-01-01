https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329087Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Three Chairs with Slanted Backs, Green, Yellow and Blue Upholstery, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329087View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3850 x 2699 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Three Chairs with Slanted Backs, Green, Yellow and Blue Upholstery, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore