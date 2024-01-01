https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Pink Curtains and White Inner Curtains, with a Gold, White and Pink Pediment, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329176View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1441 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2521 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3611 x 2601 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Pink Curtains and White Inner Curtains, with a Gold, White and Pink Pediment, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore