https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329180Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Mirrored Cabinet and a Set of Corner Shelves, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329180View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 874 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3497 x 2548 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Mirrored Cabinet and a Set of Corner Shelves, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore