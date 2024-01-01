rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329191
Cabinet Design with Renaissance style Ornament and Red Interior, Anonymous, British, 19th century
View public domain image source here

ID : 
9329191

View CC0 License

