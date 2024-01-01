https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329863Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThree Nude Male Figures; Study of the Right Hand of the Figure on the LeftView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329863View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 825 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2408 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3518 x 2420 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThree Nude Male Figures; Study of the Right Hand of the Figure on the LeftMore