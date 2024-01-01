https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRearing Horse and Trainer, drawn on a letter. Verso: Studies of Women and ChildrenView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329889View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 734 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2141 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3862 x 2362 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRearing Horse and Trainer, drawn on a letter. Verso: Studies of Women and ChildrenMore