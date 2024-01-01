rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329932
Palazzo Salviati in Rome, section (recto) Palazzo Salviati in Rome, details (verso), drawn by Anonymous, French, 16th century
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329932

View CC0 License

