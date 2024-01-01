https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329932Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalazzo Salviati in Rome, section (recto) Palazzo Salviati in Rome, details (verso), drawn by Anonymous, French, 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329932View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 817 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2384 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2535 x 3722 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPalazzo Salviati in Rome, section (recto) Palazzo Salviati in Rome, details (verso), drawn by Anonymous, French, 16th centuryMore