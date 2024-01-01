https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330013Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Man Standing in Profile Facing Left (recto); Sketch of Two Capitals (verso)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330013View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 743 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2167 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2399 x 3874 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYoung Man Standing in Profile Facing Left (recto); Sketch of Two Capitals (verso)More