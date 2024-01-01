https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330020Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNight Rain at the Double-Shelf Stand, from the series Eight Parlor Views (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki HarunobuView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330020View CC0 LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1981 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2523 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2840 x 3939 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNight Rain at the Double-Shelf Stand, from the series Eight Parlor Views (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki HarunobuMore