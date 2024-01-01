rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330041
Pleasure Parties in Boats on the Sumida River under the Ryogoku Bridge by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pleasure Parties in Boats on the Sumida River under the Ryogoku Bridge by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330041

View CC0 License

Pleasure Parties in Boats on the Sumida River under the Ryogoku Bridge by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)

More