https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330116Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a beamed ceiling with painted panels by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330116View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2397 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3766 x 2579 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a beamed ceiling with painted panels by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore