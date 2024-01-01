https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330138View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2494 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1422 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3740 x 2659 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of a ceiling by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore