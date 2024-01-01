rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330223
A Study for a Frontispiece: The Trinity and Saints surrounding the Sacred Hearts of Christ and the Virgin Mary, a Coastal…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Study for a Frontispiece: The Trinity and Saints surrounding the Sacred Hearts of Christ and the Virgin Mary, a Coastal Landscape Below by Vitus Felix Rigl

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330223

View CC0 License

A Study for a Frontispiece: The Trinity and Saints surrounding the Sacred Hearts of Christ and the Virgin Mary, a Coastal Landscape Below by Vitus Felix Rigl

More