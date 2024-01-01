https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330245Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of aceiling with painted clouds and a pierced border by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330245View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 820 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2391 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3860 x 2637 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of aceiling with painted clouds and a pierced border by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore