rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330245
Design for the decoration of aceiling with painted clouds and a pierced border by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for the decoration of aceiling with painted clouds and a pierced border by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330245

View CC0 License

Design for the decoration of aceiling with painted clouds and a pierced border by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More