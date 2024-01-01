https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShri Raga: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330305View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 835 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2435 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2783 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadShri Raga: Folio from a ragamala series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Bundi)More