https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330396Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Lion-King Recruits the Ascetic Jackal", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330396View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 869 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2536 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2774 x 3829 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Lion-King Recruits the Ascetic Jackal", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore