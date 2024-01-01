https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330509Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBanknote motif: ornamental number 1 against a panel of lathe work elements, adjoining a band of mosaic style ornament, its ends adorned with leaves, flowers, grapes and ribbonsView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330509View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 692 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1957 x 3393 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBanknote motif: ornamental number 1 against a panel of lathe work elements, adjoining a band of mosaic style ornament, its ends adorned with leaves, flowers, grapes and ribbonsMore