rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330509
Banknote motif: ornamental number 1 against a panel of lathe work elements, adjoining a band of mosaic style ornament, its…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Banknote motif: ornamental number 1 against a panel of lathe work elements, adjoining a band of mosaic style ornament, its ends adorned with leaves, flowers, grapes and ribbons

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330509

View CC0 License

Banknote motif: ornamental number 1 against a panel of lathe work elements, adjoining a band of mosaic style ornament, its ends adorned with leaves, flowers, grapes and ribbons

More