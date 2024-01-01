https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330694Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for an Octagonal Cabinet with Glass Doors and Shelves, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330694View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 745 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1856 x 2990 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for an Octagonal Cabinet with Glass Doors and Shelves, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore