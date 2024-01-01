rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330950
Relief of Nebhepetre Mentuhotep II and the Goddess Hathor, Middle Kingdom (ca. 2010&ndash;2000 B.C.)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330950

View CC0 License

