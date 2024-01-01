rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331184
Stela of the lector priest of Amun Siamun and his mother the singer Amenhotep, New Kingdom (ca. 1420 B.C.)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stela of the lector priest of Amun Siamun and his mother the singer Amenhotep, New Kingdom (ca. 1420 B.C.)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331184

View CC0 License

Stela of the lector priest of Amun Siamun and his mother the singer Amenhotep, New Kingdom (ca. 1420 B.C.)

More