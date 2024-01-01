https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331310Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of the stairway in the Chateau d'Ognon of M. de Machy (Oise, France) by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331310View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 603 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1759 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3711 x 1865 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of the stairway in the Chateau d'Ognon of M. de Machy (Oise, France) by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore