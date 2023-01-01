https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338214Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHonkeny's Tetrodon png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338214View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3521 x 2348 pxCompatible with :Honkeny's Tetrodon png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore