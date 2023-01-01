https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338374Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChaetodon marginatus png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338374View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 3636 x 2598 pxCompatible with :Chaetodon marginatus png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore