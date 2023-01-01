https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338486Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSea-Roach (Sparus Erythrinus) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338486View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 670 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 837 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2232 pxCompatible with :Sea-Roach (Sparus Erythrinus) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore