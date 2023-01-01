https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJohn's Grunt (Anthias Johnii) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338671View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 3849 x 2165 pxCompatible with :John's Grunt (Anthias Johnii) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore