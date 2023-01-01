https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339589Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLachenalia angustifolia png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9339589View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1078 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1347 pxBest Quality PNG 3309 x 2972 pxCompatible with :Lachenalia angustifolia png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMore