https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSisyrinchium elegans png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9339711View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 873 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1091 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3518 x 4836 pxCompatible with :Sisyrinchium elegans png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMore