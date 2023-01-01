https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339784Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSansevieria carnea png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9339784View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1182 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1477 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3110 x 3158 pxCompatible with :Sansevieria carnea png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMore