https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343958Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWild roses png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9343958View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 2536 x 2028 pxCompatible with :Wild roses png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.More