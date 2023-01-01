Manager and employee hand, vintage illustration psd, inspired by the Creation of Adam, artwork of Michelangelo Buonarroti More Premium ID : 9346699 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2303 x 1535 px | 300 dpi | 41.38 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2303 x 1535 px | 300 dpi