https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346917Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoldier on horse png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Frederic Remington artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9346917View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3800 x 3040 pxCompatible with :Soldier on horse png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Frederic Remington artwork, by rawpixel.More