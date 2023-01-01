https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9353498Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeam note icon png, transparent background MorePremiumID : 9353498View personal and business license PNGSVGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 px16 px PNG 16 x 16 px32 px PNG 32 x 32 px128 px PNG 128 x 128 px1024 px PNG 1024 x 1024 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4001 pxSVG | 1.02 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Beam note icon png, transparent background More