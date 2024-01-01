rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354823
A woman's hand by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from Web umenia

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9354823

View CC0 License

