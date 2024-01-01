https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA woman's hand by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9354823View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1031 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3007 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3144 x 3660 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3144 x 3660 px | 300 dpi | 65.88 MBFree DownloadA woman's hand by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More