https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/936131Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOval gold foliage frame on black background vectorMorePremiumID : 936131View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 39.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Oval gold foliage frame on black background vectorMore