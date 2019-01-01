https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/936152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRectangle foliage frame onblack background vectorMorePremiumID : 936152View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 45.81 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rectangle foliage frame onblack background vectorMore