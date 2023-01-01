https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMallow flower watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9364190View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1710 x 1710 px | 300 dpi | 21.84 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1710 x 1710 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Mallow flower watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More