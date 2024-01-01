rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405233
Head of a Persian guard (486–465 BCE) by Achaemenid. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9405233

View License

