https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCollier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9407280View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3592 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2778 x 3912 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3592 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2778 x 3912 px | 300 dpi | 62.22 MBFree DownloadCollier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More