rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407280
Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9407280

View License

Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More