rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9413879
Jantzen (1947), vintage ski sport poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jantzen (1947), vintage ski sport poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9413879

View License

Editorial use only

Jantzen (1947), vintage ski sport poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More