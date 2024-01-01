https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9413907Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMcLaughlin's XXXX Coffee (1870–1900), vintage postcard by Shober & Carqueville Lith. Co. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9413907View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 748 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2011 x 1253 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2011 x 1253 px | 300 dpi | 14.46 MBFree DownloadMcLaughlin's XXXX Coffee (1870–1900), vintage postcard by Shober & Carqueville Lith. Co. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More