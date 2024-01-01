rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414051
Study of a Wing (1895) by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Study of a Wing (1895) by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9414051

View License

Study of a Wing (1895) by Francis Augustus Lathrop. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

