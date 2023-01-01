https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459938Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuddha Shakyamuni png Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9459938View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2466 x 3082 pxCompatible with :Buddha Shakyamuni png Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More