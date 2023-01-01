rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459938
Buddha Shakyamuni png Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddha Shakyamuni png Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
9459938

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Buddha Shakyamuni png Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More