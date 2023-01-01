https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9462458Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBernese Mountain dog, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9462458View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpi | 44.36 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bernese Mountain dog, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More