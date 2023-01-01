Bernese Mountain dog, vintage animal illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9462458 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpi | 44.36 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2160 x 2700 px | 300 dpi