https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9495960Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe map of England and Wales with part of Scotland, France and Ireland, worked by Maria Harvey in the ninth year of age.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9495960View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1044 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3045 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3563 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3563 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 41.77 MBFree DownloadThe map of England and Wales with part of Scotland, France and Ireland, worked by Maria Harvey in the ninth year of age.More