Archangel Drawing a Sword, vintage illustration by Eduard Jakob von Steinle psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9505072 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3160 x 3951 px | 300 dpi | 99.44 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3160 x 3951 px | 300 dpi