https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9506481Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage roll cake png dessert, food illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9506481View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxCompatible with :Vintage roll cake png dessert, food illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More