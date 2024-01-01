rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9506516
Dainty Desserts are easily made with Campfire Marshmallows, the original food (1870&ndash;1900), vintage advertisement.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dainty Desserts are easily made with Campfire Marshmallows, the original food (1870–1900), vintage advertisement. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9506516

View License

Dainty Desserts are easily made with Campfire Marshmallows, the original food (1870–1900), vintage advertisement. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More