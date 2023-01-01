https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9506533Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage delicious desserts ilustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9506533View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3200 x 2133 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3200 x 2133 px | 300 dpi | 39.1 MBVintage delicious desserts ilustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More