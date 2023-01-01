https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInvoice of violets, vintage purple flower basket illustration by Paul de Longpré psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9527807View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3570 px | 300 dpi | 158.22 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3570 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Invoice of violets, vintage purple flower basket illustration by Paul de Longpré psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More